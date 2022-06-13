Plibersek faces major challenges as environment minister

“The reforms have to start immediately because it’s big and it will take the whole term, in our view, to really reform the national environmental laws because they’re so broken,” she said.

“We were pleased to see someone like Tanya Plibersek be put in [the environment portfolio] because it shows [Labor] understand the size of the reform that they need to do,” O’Shannessy said after suggestions Plibersek was demoted when moved from the education portfolio.

After the 10-yearly review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act by Graeme Samuel, handed down in 2020, Labor pledged to overhaul the laws, as Samuel advised was needed to halt the “continued decline of our iconic places and the extinction of our most threatened plants, animals and ecosystems”.

Labor also pledged days before the campaign started to revitalise the ambitious $13 billion Murray-Darling Basin Plan, which was created in 2012 to recover water from irrigators for the environment but has stalled in recent years after pushback from rural communities.