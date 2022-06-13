Power Book 5: Is the Rashad Tate spin-off Influence still happening?

Is Power Book V: Influence still happening?

Power Book V: Influence was announced in 2020, along with the other shows Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

It is believed that the drama will revolve around Tate and his attempt to work his way up the political ladder.

Originally, Influence was Power Book IV and Force was Power Book V but these were later switched, meaning the Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) drama would be out first.

There has been little talk on Influence, making some fans believe it is no longer happening.