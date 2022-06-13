Prince Louis set to have a different education from Prince George and Princess Charlotte





The four-year-old Prince stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee Weekend and was seen accompanying his older brother and sister in his first royal engagement. Now the young Prince will be breaking away from the footsteps of his siblings as the Cambridge’s move out of London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to move out of their Kensington Palace residence and out of London for the sake of their children, according to reports. The move will happen over the summer with Charlotte and George enrolling in a new school close to their home on the Windsor estate. Prince Louis started his education last year at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington just like his sister. George’s early years were spent in Norfolk, Wales and London and Charlotte in London and Norfolk, whereas Prince Louis has lived only in London for the majority of his life.

Unlike his siblings, the Prince will not be attending St Thomas’s Battersea Junior School and it is thought instead he will be at the Independent Preparatory school, Lambrook near Ascot. The couple will keep Kensington Palace as their London base with their press office remaining there. The move to Windsor will mean the future King and his family will be closer to the Queen and to Kate’s parents who live in Bucklebury, a 45-minute drive away. READ MORE: ‘Go straight for the source’ 7 ways to get rid of an ants nest at home (INSIGHT)

A friend of Prince William said: “They absolutely love it up there – it’s their happy place” and that it would their home “after the school years”. Reports have stated that the relocation of the family is partially to take advantage of the time the family have together before royal duties and life gets in the way primarily for William and George. The Duke and Duchess are keen for the children to experience and enjoy their childhood in a relatively normal environment.