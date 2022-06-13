Prince William and Kate’s new Windsor home laid bare as family move near frail Queen





Kate and William, along with their three children, are moving to Adelaide Cottage located in Windsor Home Park. It is just a short walk from the Queen at Windsor Castle. This comes amid mounting concerns over the Queen’s health.

She is reportedly suffering from “episodic mobility problems” and has been forced to miss a number of public engagements in recent months. The 96-year-old monarch missed the State Opening of Parliament in early May and missed the Easter Sunday Service at St George’s Chapel the month before. More recently, she chose to take a backseat during June’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She has also been pictured using a walking stick at most events.

The Cambridges are reportedly hoping to move into Adelaide Cottage this summer. This would mean that George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis can start school in the local area in September. The home reportedly needs no costly renovations. According to the Sun, they will also have no live-in staff, with aides commuting to the residence.

A source told the paper that they are looking forward to "starting a new chapter in their lives together". They said: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. "Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. "They were adamant they didn't want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.

“They will pay rent from their private account. “All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions. “The whole family is looking forward to moving in this summer and starting a new chapter in their lives together in Windsor.”