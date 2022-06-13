Prince William was ‘a little bit scared’ when giving damehood to Sheila Hancock, 89

Sheila Hancock has revealed what it was like to receive her damehood from Prince William last November. The Doctor Who actress, 89, said the prince appeared to be “a little bit scared”.

The ceremony took place in Windsor at the end of 2021, having been delayed due to lockdown.

Sheila, who has been an actress for more than 60 years, received the honour for services to drama and charity.

But the modest star joked she was certain they “must have got the wrong person”.

She went on to describe the event as an “enchanting day”.