Rafa Nadal’s Wimbledon hopes boosted as Spaniard ‘returns to grass court’ after treatment

Nadal has returned to a grass court for a practice session behind closed doors, according to Spanish outlet Ultima Hora. The 36-year-old is yet to decide whether or not he will play at Wimbledon following his latest treatment for his chronic foot injury, undergoing a radiofrequency procedure on Tuesday.

The world No 4 won a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd overall Grand Slam eight days ago and revealed he had to dull his nerve using anaesthetic injections to play without pain, though ruled out repeating the strategy at any other tournament. His participation at Wimbledon now rests on the success of the new treatment, which appears positive in the early stages as he has already started practising on the surface.

Nadal was expected to take “three or four days with normal maintenance physical activity” and, “depending on the evolution of the treatment and as long as it is positive, he would resume training on the court.” His return to the grass at Santa Ponca’s Mallorca Country Club indicates that his recovery in the days after the procedure has been successful.

