Remembering the life of Dorothy Pietscher 1934 – 2022

Dorothy M. Pietscher, 87, of Camanche passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her home in Park Vista Retirement Community in Camanche.

Funeral Services will be 11:30 AM, Friday June 17, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clinton. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery – Rural Princeton, Iowa. Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Paulsen, Andy Laake, Kyle Laake, Dave Folks, Karston Cole, Damon Cackley and Rhett Burton. Honorary pallbearers will be Reed Shire, Russ Wiebers and Bernie Vogel. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service time at the Church.

Dorothy Mae Helble was born on December 18, 1934 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie (McCulloh) Helble. She was raised on the family farm in Princeton. She was a 1952 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Donald Stebens in October 1952; they later divorced. She married Dary Pietscher in June 1959; they later divorced. She married Rondo Pietscher in August 1995; he preceded her in death in 2021.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She loved taking care of her home and her children and enjoyed singing, boating on the river, and playing cards with her card club. She enjoyed family reunions, genealogy and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Charles (Anne) Pietscher of Keokuk, Iowa, Melody Pietscher of Davenport, Iowa and Jorie (Jason) Shire of Swisher, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, one son: Del Reed Pietscher and one sister Betty Urlaub.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Camanche Fire Department or a charity of your choice.