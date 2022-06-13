Ringo Starr Postpones Tour Dates After COVID Hits All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr has been forced to postpone his remaining tour dates after two members of his All-Starr Band tested positive for COVID.

In a statement shared to Starr’s website and social media channels, “Almost halfway through the 22-show run, which kicked off May 27 from Casino Rama in Ontario, Ringo let audiences know on Tuesday, June 7, during the second of three sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon theater, that Edgar Winter had Covid, but the All Starrs would play on. However today (June 11), Steve Lukather has also tested positive for Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and adding them to the September tour.”

Starr said in his own statement, “We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

The impacted shows are listed below. The new show dates will be announced in the near future.

06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater

06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC

06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric

06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater

06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center

06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP

06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

GALLERY: Beatles-Era Photos of Ringo Starr





























































Erica Banas is a rock/classic rock news blogger who’s well versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice.