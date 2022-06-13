Ringo Starr Postpones Tour Dates After COVID Hits All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr has been forced to postpone his remaining tour dates after two members of his All-Starr Band tested positive for COVID.
In a statement shared to Starr’s website and social media channels, “Almost halfway through the 22-show run, which kicked off May 27 from Casino Rama in Ontario, Ringo let audiences know on Tuesday, June 7, during the second of three sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon theater, that Edgar Winter had Covid, but the All Starrs would play on. However today (June 11), Steve Lukather has also tested positive for Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, and adding them to the September tour.”
Starr said in his own statement, “We are so sorry to let the fans down. It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”
The impacted shows are listed below. The new show dates will be announced in the near future.
06/11 — Easton, PA @ State Theater
06/12 — Providence, RI @ PPAC
06/14 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric
06/17 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Arena
06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Theater
06/21 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Center
06/24 — St Augustine, FL @ The AMP
06/25 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
06/26 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
GALLERY: Beatles-Era Photos of Ringo Starr
Erica Banas is a rock/classic rock news blogger who’s well versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice.