‘Safe pair of hands!’ Sophie Wessex is ‘loyal’ to both Kate and Queen – ‘They trust her’

“The sense of friendship and fun combined with a sense of maternal sense and guidance might just come from Sophie instead, who is Diana’s generation of royals and who, like Kate, was a non-royal joining the family.

“The two women mirror each another a lot, which suggests empathy and like-minded thinking.

“And although they look like friends much of the time, there have also been moments when Sophie was more of a supportive or even protective presence.

“Like when she and Edward were the ones providing the ice-breaking chats and smiles on Prince Harry’s last public appearance in the UK.”