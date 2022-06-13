Sandra Bullock: ‘If I don’t pull it together, I’m gonna die’ – star’s severe PTSD symptoms

Along with her alopecia, Bullock developed “extreme anxiety” and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the intrusion into her home whilst she hid in the closet.

“My house was broken into while I was in it,” the actress emotionally retold. “I’m in the closet going, ‘This doesn’t end well.’ I’m in the closet, [which is] not gonna help. It was the one night that Louis wasn’t with me.

“It was the one night that our nanny goes, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you’re going to be out late.’ Had he been home, I would’ve run to the closet, which is now my official closet but that was his bedroom, and it would have changed our destiny forever.”

Describing herself as “unravelling” after the incident it was after this that the actress sought help from therapy, specifically eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing therapy (EMDR).