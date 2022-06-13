Sir Paul McCartney takes the stage at Camden Yards

The potential for rain didn’t stop concertgoers from singing along to Sir Paul McCartney at Camden Yards on Sunday evening.

Music lovers replaced baseball fans at the yard. People came from all over to see the show.

“They didn’t have a show in Canada, so I drove all the way here,” said Daniel Boscan of Canada.

Concertgoers crowded pubs along Russell Street before gates opened. Everyone was done up in their Beatles best. Marylanders said the show is extraordinary in more ways than one.

“The last time he was here, was the year I was born. Crazy,” Havre de Grace resident Carrie Jester said.

It’s McCartney’s first performance in Baltimore in nearly 60 years. He last visited in 1964 with The Beatles.

“This will be the first time and probably the last time I ever see him. It’s really cool,” Havre de Grace resident Steven Jester said.

This is just the second-ever major concert to grace Camden Yards.

“Oh this is awesome. It’s really good for the city. We live in Harford County now, but basically we grew up in the city. Anything that’s good for the city, I love it,” Steven Jester said.

Lots of people said they have their own connection to the highly anticipated show.

“I absolutely am like 100% the top Beatles fan possible,” Rockville resident Mariana Mandler said.

Mandler lost her father in 2016. She said McCartney’s music was the soundtrack of her childhood.

“He was the number one influencer of the music I listen to, and he absolutely loved The Beatles,” Mandler said.

Lisa Salvatore also grew up listening to rock ‘n’ roll.

“I’m so excited to see Paul, not only see him, but at Camden Yards,” Pasadena resident Lisa Salvatore said.

She’s not the first in her family to see McCartney in Baltimore.

“My mom actually saw The Beatles when she was 10-years-old in 1964 at the Civic Center, the last time Paul was here in Baltimore, so now for me to see him here, it’s just the coolest,” Pasadena said.

Paul McCartney: “From the stage we can always tell which ones people like because they all get their phones out.”

Apparently people like “Let It Be”#PaulMcCartneyGotBack #opacy pic.twitter.com/PfowW6mq3V — Bill Vanko (@VankoVision) June 13, 2022

Fans said the Got Back tour at Camden Yards is nothing short of a priceless experience.

“If COVID taught us anything, we don’t know how many of these we have left. Let’s get out. Let’s enjoy this moment,” Rockville resident Josh Chou said.