‘So sorry’ Rolling Stones postpone gig as Mick Jagger, 78, tests positive for Covid

Mick Jagger has apologised to fans as his band the Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their gig in Amsterdam with just hours to go. Mick, 78, has tested positive for Covid.

Taking to his social media platforms, Mick wrote: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

The Rolling Stones were due to perform in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday, June 17, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday June 21, and in Hyde Park in London on Saturday, June 25.