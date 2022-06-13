Sophie Wessex wears £2,009 dress and ‘eclectic’ shoes in Windsor – and ‘looks fabulous!’

The Countess of Wessex was seen cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the Royal Windsor Flower Show during her solo appearance.
The Windsor Flower Show is part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and featured garden displays, floral arrangements and a celebration cake.
For the garden visit, Sophie opted for a colourful floral dress.
The navy midi dress is the Etro Allover Exotic Floral-print Silk Dress.
The design is currently sold out but it retailed for £2,009.
The Countess of Wessex combined the look with a cute straw bag and a stylish pair of shoes.
The bag, by designer Sophie Habsburg, is the Capri Bag in Beige and has a price tag of £153.
The mother-of-two finished her trendy ensemble with mustard and purple shoes from Penelope Chilvers.
Sophie styled her hair in a chic half updo and opted for a natural make-up look.
Another user, @rachelisbaking, agreed: “Sophie looks fabulous! Who made that gorgeous cake?”
@courtmanchu commented: “She does love those shoes, although I can’t say I’m a fan of them I do love the ensemble as a whole!”
The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward were in Gibraltar last week for a royal tour.
The Gibraltar trip, which lasted three days, was also part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
