Spain and Portugal holiday warning as temperatures set to soar above 40 degrees





The Spanish weather agency Aemet, has issued warnings for 31 provinces in Spain. Tourists in Malaga on the Costa del Sol can expect temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

Aemet said that some areas could see temperatures of above 40 degrees on June 14, particularly inland. Some areas could experience a light calima, a form of dust storm caused when dust travels from the Sahara. In Andalucia, the areas most at risk of high temperatures are Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville. An amber alert weather warning has been issued for all those popular destinations as the temperature heats up. READ MORE: Flight attendant check ‘housekeeping’ room at hotel to save money

Meanwhile, six districts of Portugal are also under a weather warning with high temperatures expected on June 14. Tourists and residents are advised to avoid sun exposure as much as possible as it can be very dangerous. Vila Real, Viseu, Santarém, Braga and Setúbal are all under a yellow weather warning for heat. Several areas in Portugal are also under high alert for forest fires which are more common when the temperature is hot. DON’T MISS

The heatwave has been described by weather experts as “unusually high for June” and could mark this year’s first heatwave in Spain. It follows the hottest May on record with temperatures three degrees higher than average in May. Global heating means that Spain’s summer is starting around 30 days earlier than it did 50 years ago. Soaring temperatures can be dangerous for people’s health and have negative effects on the environment.