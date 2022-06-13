Squid Game season 2: Netflix fans blast decision to renew Korean drama ‘Ruins the mystery’





After nearly a year of speculation, Netflix’s surprise hit Korean series Squid Game has finally been officially renewed for a second season. Many fans will be thrilled to see the dark and gripping tale of Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) continue, but others remain convinced the story should have concluded with its first season.

K-drama Squid Game’s second season renewal has proven divisive for fans of the Netflix thriller’s first season. Having miraculously survived the twisted challenges, season one ended with Gi-hun turning away from his family to confront the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) to find out more about the sinister competition. Despite its promising cliffhanger, many viewers were expecting Squid Game to follow K-drama conventions and end with just one outing. However, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has now confirmed the series will be back, and reactions have been divisive. READ MORE: The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk details new project away from BBC series

“I don’t think Squid Game needs a second season,” @pradachainz added. “Its shock value and somewhat uniqueness are what made it so popular, and I’m not sure if those are things that can be replicated.” While @YNerdcast reasoned: “Squid Game was one of the most thoughtful, compelling, insightful, and captivating critiques of capitalism and societal inequity I’ve seen in ages. “It was a fun watch, I’m not sure it needs a season two, to be honest, but I’ll be there for it.” While @getouxs asked: “Am I the only one that wants a Squid Game season 2? “Netflix needs more international content and having a Korean show break records like that was really cool. BRING IT BACK!!” (sic) DON’T MISS:

Yellowstone tributes pour in as season 4 star dies [LATEST]

Richard Madeley rages as Prince Andrew eyes return [VIDEO]

The Last Kingdom star praises Alexander Dreymon’s directing [INSIGHT]

In his statement, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk said: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever. “As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.” Not only will the series’ main hero and villain be back on the frontline, one of the show’s biggest stars, Gong Yoo, could be back for an even more substantial appearance this time around.

Gong Yoo, known for South Korean films such as Train to Busan and The Age of Shadows, appeared as the sinister recruiter in Squid Game’s first and last episodes. Plus, it looks like even the show’s sinister Red Light, Green Light mascot, Young-hee, will be expanded upon in the second season. The first season took over a decade to bring to screens after Squid Game’s creator encountered multiple rejections and pitfalls. With a fraction of that time to work on a follow-up, can the second season of the Korean Netflix phenomenon prove equally successful? Squid Game season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Season 2 will be released in late 2023 or early 2024.





