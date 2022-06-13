Tennis star Harriet Dart outlines why ending ‘toxic relationship’ had pre-Wimbledon effect

The British No.3 beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-0 at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham yesterday to set up a second round tie with No.2 seed Simona Halep. Her first win in the Second City at her sixth attempt follows the Londoner breaking into the top 100 for the first time earlier this year, and beating world No.26 Camila Giorgi on the way to the Nottingham quarter-finals last week.

But after a tough time in her personal life, the star has revealed she is on the road to recovery, back at her best ready to take tennis by the horns. And with Wimbledon on the horizon, the star believes she could advance after ‘making steps’ in the right direction.

The world No.106 said: “I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year. I really had to work on a lot of things.