Tennis star Harriet Dart outlines why ending ‘toxic relationship’ had pre-Wimbledon effect

Harriet Dart has revealed ending a “toxic” relationship and finding a “nice boyfriend” has boosted her career this season.
The British No.3 beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-0 at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham yesterday to set up a second round tie with No.2 seed Simona Halep. Her first win in the Second City at her sixth attempt follows the Londoner breaking into the top 100 for the first time earlier this year, and beating world No.26 Camila Giorgi on the way to the Nottingham quarter-finals last week.
But after a tough time in her personal life, the star has revealed she is on the road to recovery, back at her best ready to take tennis by the horns. And with Wimbledon on the horizon, the star believes she could advance after ‘making steps’ in the right direction.
The world No.106 said: “I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year. I really had to work on a lot of things.
“I’m a lot happier now, I have a nice boyfriend now, which is nice. I went through a bad relationship, it was very toxic, and I do believe if you’re happier off the court, you’re happier on the court.
“It’s like any job, if you bring things from home into the workplace, it’s very challenging. I definitely feel like I belong a lot more. In previous years I’ve had some good results, but I’ve lost some pretty close matches.
“To be able to come through a close match last week against a good player like Camila Giorgi, especially when she’s had some good results on grass. It’s not just about doing well here, it’s about doing well the whole year. I feel like I’ve made steps in that way.”
