The Beatles Revelation: John Lennon, George Harrison Had Fistfight Due to THIS

The Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison failed to maintain a peaceful workplace while working on the band’s final album.

The supposed peaceful album-making sparked concerns among the members as they had different issues in 1969. At that time, Paul McCartney got into his co-members’ nerves due to his unreasonable demands.

John Lennon, meanwhile, infuriated everyone as he wanted to bring Yoko Ono during the recordings. One of the arguments even led to McCartney and George Harrison telling Lennon to quit the band instead.

But aside from their verbal exchanges, Harrison and Lennon became physical after things worsened.

According to David Stubbs (via Express UK), the duo was once close enough to make McCartney and Ringo Starr feel alienated. However, everything changed between them when Lennon got married to Yoko Ono – and it hurt Harrison.

Arguments in the band started to become more prominent, especially when Ono had a constant presence in their recording studio.

“They were filming us having a row … but I thought: ‘What’s the point of this? I’m quite capable of being relatively happy on my own and I’m not able to be happy in this situation. I’m getting out of here,'” Harrison reportedly said.



Producer George Martin then revealed that Harrison and Lennon had a fistfight, but the cameras failed to record it. Thus, it never made it to the band’s documentary.

It means that fans never knew how the band was struggling behind the scenes that even Martin got up and said he was out already.

John Lennon Frustrated Over George Harrison’s Insult Against Yoko Ono

In 1971, Lennon revealed in an interview that Harrison insulted Ono when he first met her.

“George, s**t, insulted her right to her face in the Apple office at the beginning, [he was] just being ‘straight-forward.’ You know that game of: ‘I’m going to be upfront,'” he said.

The late singer added that Harrison purportedly heard Bob Dylan and other people saying that Ono had a lousy reputation and could bring Lennon down.

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber Health Crisis: Other Celebrities Who Suffer Similar Facial Paralysis Revealed

Though they were able to release the album, the band, unfortunately, ended up disbanding after Lennon suggested disbanding the group since they “could not work it out” any longer.

McCartney revealed in the three-part documentary series on Disney+, “The Beatles: Get Back” that Lennon instigated the split since he wanted to break loose.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Health in Trouble? Rocker Shares Spine-Chilling Post Ahead of Surgery

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.