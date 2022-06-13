Categories
The Old Guard 2 casts Uma Thurman and Henry Golding


It’s official – Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be kicking some ass in Netflix’s sequel to The Old Guard

There’s no word yet on who exactly they’ll be playing but hopefully we’ll see them transformed into immortal warriors in the new movie. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.



