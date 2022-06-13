The Old Guard 2 casts Uma Thurman and Henry Golding

It’s official – Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be kicking some ass in Netflix’s sequel to The Old Guard.

There’s no word yet on who exactly they’ll be playing but hopefully we’ll see them transformed into immortal warriors in the new movie. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Old Guard is adapted from the comic book series by Greg Rucka and follows a team of immortal mercenaries. The first film focused on the U.S. Marine Nile Freeman (Layne), who finds out she is one of them and is drafted in to join the team as part of their centuries-long revenge mission.

Plot details have not yet been announced for The Old Guard 2. However, it’s likely the movie will pick up following the first movie’s cliffhanger, which saw Andy (Theron) lose her immortality. She also discovered her friend Quynh (Ngo) is not actually dead as she had feared.

The Old Guard is one of Netflix’s most popular movies to date and was, per Deadline (opens in new tab), viewed by 78 million households in its first four weeks. The sequel was confirmed in August 2021 when Netflix announced Mahoney was taking over as director from Gina Prince-Bythewood.

“Genuinely blown backward by the collective levels of talent, skill, and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard,” Mahoney said at the time. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey.”

