Istanbul is a top city break destination but many Britons choose to visit one of Turkey’s stunning beaches.

Antalya, Bodrum and Marmaris are all top destinations for British tourists looking to enjoy sun, sand and sea.

Marmaris was recently found to be the cheapest holiday destination for British tourists in a Post Office Travel Money study.

The study looked at the cost of a three course evening meal for two with wine as well as the average price of standard items such as sun cream.