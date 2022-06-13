Unhappy in your relationship? 7 things you should never tolerate in love

Love may sometimes mask the signals that you’re in a bad relationship. Remember, respect always comes first in a relationship, no matter who or how you love.

We may occasionally provide free permissions to those we care about, but some behaviours should never be tolerated in any relationship. Because they are terrified of being alone or having strong feelings for someone, people commonly fall into the trap of overlooking certain character flaws in their relationships. But, whatever you believe, we all deserve to be appreciated and honoured as human beings. Love may sometimes mask the signals that you’re in a bad relationship. Remember, no matter who or how you love, respect always comes first in a relationship. In a relationship, there are seven things you should never put up with.

Partner Judges You

Feeling judged by your spouse is another clue that they aren’t treating you with the respect and kindness that a relationship requires. They may routinely criticise elements of your personality or blame you for your appearance, which are nasty, immature, and manipulative tactics to maintain control in a relationship. While a loving spouse may gently and politely assist you in becoming the best version of yourself and vice versa, she advises against having a partner who continually tells you what’s wrong with you.

Partner dominates you

Controlling individuals, whether in private or in public, are always attempting to undermine your confidence and knock you down. They appear to be attempting to draw attention to your flaws and make you feel self-conscious about your peculiarities. They will try to manage you according to their own preferences and wishes. They may also want to know where you are at all times and who you are with.

Partner isolates you

If your spouse carefully controls who you spend your time with, this is a red indicator. Because your partner feels uncomfortable with you spending time with others, you should not isolate yourself from your friends and family. Allowing them to separate you from others who can expose the toxicity in your relationships is a bad idea.

Partner abuses you emotionally and verbally

If your spouse begins to cast doubt on things you’ve said or done by saying they didn’t happen, you’re being gaslighted. By distorting reality and leading you to question your own judgement and instincts, your spouse is likely aiming to acquire control and influence over you.

Partner gaslights you

Partner disrespects your boundaries

Unhealthy boundaries are defined by disregarding your own and others' views, goals, needs, and restrictions. If your spouse often violates your boundaries, is unwilling to address boundaries with you jointly, or you realise that your partner is guilt-tripping and shaming you for having boundaries, your relationship is likely to be very undesirable and may become violent.