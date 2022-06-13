Val Kilmer health: Actor’s voice dubbed in new Top Gun as throat damaged in cancer battle

Behind the camera, the man who plays Iceman, Val Kilmer, is still experiencing the consequences of treatment for a throat cancer battle that left him with a hole in his neck to help him breathe.

The star, now 62, was diagnosed with the illness in 2015 but remained quiet about it for two years until he posted about it online during a social media ask me anything session on Reddit.

Later, he told the New York Times that he was reluctant to even have treatment – which would turn out to be intensive.

Before he became cured in 2016, he had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy multiple times, and receive surgery.