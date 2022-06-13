Vascular dementia signs: The ‘movement problems’ that can ‘get worse over time’

The health body says: “If it’s found at an early stage, treatment may be able to stop vascular dementia getting worse, or at least slow it down.

“If you’re worried about someone else, encourage them to make an appointment with a GP and perhaps suggest that you go with them.”

Treatment aims to tackle the underlying cause, which may reduce the speed at which brain cells are lost, it explains.

Dementia UK says if vascular dementia is caused by or related to heart disease, diabetes, or strokes, changing lifestyle and taking medication to control these conditions may prevent dementia from getting worse.