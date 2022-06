Westworld actress Ariana DeBose, 31, put on a spectacular show as she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards last night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

For the star-studded occasion, Ariana chose a daring cut-out sequin-covered gown for the red carpet that featured a thigh-high slit.

She paired the dress with some matching black strappy heels and dainty jewellery in silver.

Ariana opted for a glam makeup look featuring a bold smokey eye and a nude glossy lip.