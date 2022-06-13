Would you pass a driving test if you had to take it again? Latest test changes

New drivers will also have to follow a series of directions from either a sat nav provided by the instructor or from road signs.

It has been suggested however that under this new change one in five tests will not feature a sat nav.

In the current test, drivers must follow directions from road signs or verbal directions, however such is the proliferation of sat navs it is felt they are now an integral part of driving.

Additionally, In an attempt to stop under-prepared drivers from taking their tests too early, the DVSA could extend the amount of time you’ll have to wait before rebooking a driving test after failing one from 10 to 28 days.