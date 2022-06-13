Categories
Showbiz

Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly admits she tried to have Beth’s wedding dress axed


“I was like, ‘What’s the most gangster-moll dress I can have?’” Kelly, who bought the dress herself online, recalled.

Although she originally chose the dress herself, she wasn’t sure she’d be able to pull it off during one of the most critical scenes of Yellowstone season four.

Kelly revealed she rang up showrunner Taylor before filming the scene to propose some alternative looks.

She explained to TV Insider: “‘Taylor, wouldn’t it be nice if she runs home, goes into her father’s closet and puts on her mother’s wedding dress?’





Source link

Lucas Hill-Paul

By Lucas Hill-Paul

Lucas Hill-Paul is a Digital TV Reporter at Express.co.uk. As seen in: Daily Express, Screen Rant, Scottish Daily Record, Kent Live, Film Daily, The Mancunion, SWLondoner, SussexLive, Northants Live

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.