5 WORST Colors You Can Paint Your Living Room, According To Designers

The living room is one of the most important rooms in our home. This is because it’s the room where the whole family gets together and spends the most time. That’s why it’s extremely significant to put effort into creating a welcoming and pleasant space. A very critical aspect in creating a nice space is picking the perfect paint color. However, with an endless choice of paint ideas it can be overwhelming and confusing. So, to make things a bit simpler, we decided it would be easier if you knew which colors are the worst, so you can easily avoid them. Without further ado, we present to you the worst colors you can paint your living room, according to designers.

Just like the kitchen, the living room also has colors that just don’t go well with the space. As we know from psychology, different colors have different effects on our moods and our feelings. That’s why it’s important to know which colors have a negative effect on the space, so we can avoid using them. So, when you decide to paint your living room, make sure you not use these colors.

#Pastel Pinks

Pastel colors are beautiful. However, they aren’t always the best pick for the living room. While pastel pink has become a popular color choice, designer share it’s just not for that particular space. It is a calm and fragile color, however unless you are going for an ultra feminine feel to the space, maybe this isn’t the color for you. If you are set on using it, maybe use it as an accent color.

#Brown or Black

Some colors are just best left out of your living room. This includes colors such as brown or black. Because such colors can make the room feel heavy and give a dingy, damp feel to the room. This is certainly not feelings you want to feel in your living room. Dark colors can also make the space feel intimidating, unwelcoming and overwhelming. Instead of resting in the space, you’ll feel more stressed than anything else.

#Dark Greens

Like the pastel pinks, dark greens have also been in the spotlight recently. And while the colors are truly beautiful, they may not be the best choice for your living room. From a design point of view, green hues such as moss green, muddy brown, sage green and so on are not appealing. Instead of creating a beautiful forest vibe, these colors will just turn your space into feeling like a dirty aquarium or a swamp. These colors aren’t very inviting, which isn’t a feeling you want in your living room.

#Bright Yellow

You may have heard that yellow can make you feel happy. While that is true, having bright yellow surround you on your walls can overwhelm you and overexcite you in a negative way. While it is one of the more optimistic shades, try to experiment with these colors in some of your other rooms, not the living room. Or incorporate it in small details or accent walls. Just make sure to not use it as a main color. Bright colors are hard on the eyes and the mind. The living room is supposed to be a space where you relax.

#Crimson Red

Last but not least on our list is crimson red and vivid reds in general. According to designers and psychologists this is one of the worst colors you can paint your living room. If you decide to paint your space this color, you’ll find yourself more overwhelmed and agitated than relaxed and at ease. While red can promote the feelings of energy and interaction, staying in rooms with so much red will make you feel more aggressive and annoyed and will even increase your heart rate. So, make sure to avoid using this color.

These were all the tips we have for you today. We hope you found this article useful. Now that you know which colors to avoid when it comes to painting your living room, you can focus on the other colors you are interested in. Create the perfect space for you!

