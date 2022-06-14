A condo project in Canada is sustainable and beautiful

Currently, a plot of land in Toronto, Ontario is a gas station and garage. But Windmill Developments is transforming it into Courcelette Condos, a bike-centric, mid-rise development in The Beaches.

An eight-storey, 57-suite boutique community, Courcelette design will focus on outdoor living and create a strong sense of community for the residents. The design follows the One Planet Living framework for health and happiness. This is achieved with planned amenities, garden spaces, communal outdoor kitchens and plenty of bike parking spots.

Meanwhile, the interiors are designed with wood and stone interiors that pay homage to the natural world. The entire building is created to make socialization easy and provide optimal outdoor living experiences. There is a large gathering room adjacent to the lobby and a gym with a yoga area on the ground floor. On the seventh floor, common terraces provide dining, seating, barbeque spaces and a fire pit.

On the other hand, the exterior will have masonry cladding to create a textured look. The entire design is also targeted to meet LEED Platinum Certification for green standards. The building has a high-performance envelope and its own geothermal heating and cooling system. Electric vehicle charging stations are included in the design. There will even be a bike repair and wash station. Moreover, everyone will have access to a car share program.

For this condo, everything is about green living, community engagement and connecting with the outdoor world. Every resident will have their own space for a garden where they can grow their own vegetables and herbs. By creating a community that is focused on social interaction and community engagement, this design is meant to create a healthier, happier lifestyle.

+ Windmill Developments

Images via Windmill Developments