Age-defying Claudia Winkleman in throwback snap of first ever quiz show

Claudia Winkleman first stepped onto the presenting scene in 1997 when she hosted Talking Telephone Numbers alongside Phillip Schofield.

And in some throwback snaps from 25 years ago, it’s clear the age-defying presenter hasn’t changed one bit.

In the pictures from 1997, Claudia is standing with host Phillip and still sporting her iconic block fringe. But this time she has mid-length highlighted hair as opposed to her trademark dark tresses.

In another solo snap of young Claudia – who was 25 years old at the time – we see the star hasn’t aged a day as she opted for a side fringe instead.

While posing with a serious expression on her youthful face, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia, now 50, wore a red and black top with a dark red lipstick to match.







(Image: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)



Back in the day, Talking Telephone Numbers was originally hosted by Phillip Schofield and Emma Forbes, before Claudia later replaced her.

The British TV show aired from 1994 until 1997 and gave viewers the chance to win up to £25,000 if five random numbers matched the last five digits of a caller’s telephone number in any order.

The programme also had international versions in Australia, Malaysia and Serbia.







(Image: Steve Perry/REX/Shutterstock)



Claudia will soon be presenting One Question – a general knowledge quiz – featuring pairs of contestants answering just one question correctly.

However, the one question they are faced with comes with 20 possible answers and only one is correct. In order for the players to win £100K, they have to choose which is the correct answer.

Claudia opened up on it being her first time hosting a quiz game show since Talking Telephone Numbers, going into detail about why she chose to go ahead with this show.







(Image: Getty Images)







“It was just such a simple, lovely idea. It came through as literally two sentences. One question, we give them the answer, along with 19 incorrect ones. I was in,” she says.

She went on to say that “everyone would win” the game if she had her way.

Claudia said: “If I had my way everyone would have won. In a baby pilot they gave me the answer and I immediately told the contestants.”









She continued: “This was problematic. I’m willing them on but am too scared to lead them a certain way. When the contestants win, it’s spectacular.”

When asked how she thinks she would do as a contestant, Claudia revealed she thinks she would be “useless” and would consider playing with her mum, dad or husband if she had the choice.

“I think I’d be useless. Would be over-excited and probably would get rid of the right answer in a fit of impatience and giddiness. I would play with my mum, dad or husband,” she shared.

“But anything to do with pop culture I’d need my daughter.”

One Question airs on Friday 24th June at 8pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

