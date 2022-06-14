Antiques Roadshow expert leaves guest disappointed – ‘Ought to be worth more’

“And this would be a complete travesty because this is a mid-19th-century ring looking absolutely wonderful as it is, and I don’t think anybody would dream much of doing that.”

Starting with the ring, he continued: “So, very pretty, original condition, viable, marketable, so £3,000 to £5,000.

“And the value of the regimental badge is completely topsy-turvy in this regard, because it would be an enormously expensive object to make today.

“You can have these made by the great jewellers up and down Regent Street and it would be very costly indeed, it would probably cost £8,000 to £10,000 to make a brooch like this.

“But in a similar way to buying a great couture dress or a car, as soon as you take it home, the value diminishes enormously because it’s such specific interest, and so commercially it’s not so terribly exciting.

“It’s certainly worth £800 today.” The owner looked flummoxed at the pricing as she remarked: “Wow.”

“And it ought to be worth dramatically more than that really,” Geoffrey commented.

