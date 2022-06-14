Arsenal face repeat of past transfer frustrations as Edu attempts to take ‘small steps’

The Gunners had expressed interest in the full-back early last summer, but only managed to get a deal completed late on deadline day. And Corriere dello Sport indicate Arsenal may be forced to wait once again in their hopes of signing Hickey.

The report indicates that Bologna will adopt the same strategy they used while discussing Tomiyasu’s move to Arsenal. But Arsenal chief Edu is said to be making ‘small steps’ in negotiations with Bologna already, indicating a deal may not take as long as it did for Tomiyasu.

With no World Cup or major international competition taking place this summer, teams will have a full pre-season to prepare for the new campaign. And most managers will want their business done early in the window to help embed any fresh faces.