The drug can also lead to stomach ulcers.

“Aspirin can cause ulcers in your stomach or gut, especially if you take it for a long time or in big doses,” the NHS says.

“Your doctor may tell you not to take aspirin if you have a stomach ulcer, or if you’ve had one in the past.

“If you’re at risk of getting a stomach ulcer and you need a painkiller, take paracetamol instead of aspirin as it’s more gentle on your stomach.”