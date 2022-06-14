B&M announces new home delivery service – but only certain products qualify

The home delivery is also only available for a limited time, as it is a trial period to assess whether or not there is demand for the service.

B&M’s CEO Simon Arora said the company remains “open-minded as to the long-term potential of the trial”.

Instead a ‘test and learn’ approach will be adopted as the retailer monitors customer response.

There’s also a reason why B&M’s full product range is not available for click and collect or delivery, as it could undermine the high level of impulse purchases typically seen instore.