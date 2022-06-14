Business in Roy Offers Unique Nail Trimming Service for Variety of Pets

By Brandon Hansen / For the Nisqually Valley News

Aneka Montello wants your pet to feel great and one way to do that is by trimming their nails.

Montello runs a business based in Roy, where she specifically focuses on trimming the nails of dogs, cats, goats, alpacas and other small animals.

“I started out doing this as a side job and I had no idea it was going to blow up like this,” Montello said. “I had so many clients, I was easily able to switch over to trimming full time. Now I work during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and just have a constant supply of clients.”

Her business, Aneka’s Nail and Hoof Trimming, allows her to travel around western Washington. Before doing this, Montello had a background in equine medicine, where she was able to gain more veterinary medicine knowledge.

“You have to work through their anxiety before doing a trimming,” Montello said. “I really like to build trust with them and show that this is OK, take it slow, make eye contact and be very nice, but firm.”

Montello has worked with many dogs, some of which were neglected earlier in life, or who had trust issues. She worked on them with a calm, but firm approach.

“I get a lot of return customers because a lot of the time I’m the only one that can work on them,” Montello said. “I also have a lot of groomers that refer to me as well.”

Montello said she approaches each animal with a lot of patience.

Luna, one of Montello’s rescue dogs, had to gain her owner’s trust before she was able to trim her nails for the first time in many years.

“You should really start trimming puppies as early as six-to-eight weeks to show them it’s not going to hurt,” Montello said. “If you can hear your dog clacking its nails on the floor, it’s probably time for a trim. Having trimmed nails helps with joints and ensures that they are forming their paws in the right position.”

While Montello lives in Roy, she travels to clients all over as long as her gas is covered. She also holds a group day in certain areas which allows people to bring their pets to her in order to cut down on her travel costs.

“There are not that many goat trimmers so a lot of people are like ‘I’m glad I found you,’” Montello said.

Typically, she said, clients schedule their animal’s trimmings about once a month, but each animal is different so the timeframe in between trims can vary.

“It’s rewarding to see a dog go from their first visit being terrified and anxious, to a more relaxed and willing attitude during their trims,” Montello said.

For more information, people can visit her Facebook page titled “Aneka’s Nail & Hoof Trimming.”