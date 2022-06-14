BYD is selling so many electric cars it’s become one of the top three automakers in China

One of BYD’s bestselling electric car models, the Han, is on display during an auto show in Shenzhen on June 5, 2022.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car maker BYD saw sales more than double in May, solidifying the company’s climb into the ranks of the top three automakers in China.

That’s according to data by the China Passenger Car Association which was released Friday. China is the world’s largest auto market.

Backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, BYD is also a battery maker that’s become a major electric car brand in China — and some of its models are vying with Tesla in popularity.

So far this year, not only has BYD continued to dominate new energy vehicles, which include hybrid and battery-powered cars, but the company also climbed into the ranks of the top three brands in China by passenger car sales.