Camilla chooses ‘fabulous’ blue dress for first day of Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall was seen arriving at the Royal Ascot in the first carriage with Prince Charles and Peter Phillips.

Other members of the Royal Family including Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent were also seen at Ascot on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Camilla donned a beautiful blue dress and a matching hat with a flower on the side.

For jewellery, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen wearing a pearl necklace, a pair of pearl drop earrings and a diamond brooch.

She combined her midi dress with a silver clutch bag and matching pumps.

READ MORE: Biggest WhatsApp update in years is now available on your phone