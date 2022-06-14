Camilla chooses ‘fabulous’ blue dress for first day of Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall was seen arriving at the Royal Ascot in the first carriage with Prince Charles and Peter Phillips.
Other members of the Royal Family including Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent were also seen at Ascot on Tuesday.
For the occasion, Camilla donned a beautiful blue dress and a matching hat with a flower on the side.
For jewellery, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen wearing a pearl necklace, a pair of pearl drop earrings and a diamond brooch.
She combined her midi dress with a silver clutch bag and matching pumps.
The royal styled her hair into her usual platinum blow-dry and opted for a natural make-up look.
Royal fan @camilla17071947 commented: “The Duchess of Cornwall is so stunning in blue for #RoyalAscot!”
Another one, @marias44448, added: “The Duchess of Cornwall looks fabulous!”
Zara Tindall also stepped out and looked more stylish than ever in a multicolour dress.
She donned a chic dress in pastel pink and purple tones with a black belt.
The royal combined the midi dress with a matching hat with pink and purple pompons and nude pumps.
She was photographed with her husband Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice while enjoying the day out in Ascot.
