CoD Mobile Season 6: Release date, leaks, everything we know

CoD Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision has finally arrived, and here’s everything that you need to know about it, including the new Battle Pass, map, weapons, and more.

Seasonal updates bring fun new content for CoD Mobile players to enjoy, and Season 4, titled Wild Dogs, added new maps, game modes, as well as a brand-new Battle Pass to progress through.

Now, CoD Mobile Season 5 is here, and players have a plethora of changes to explore, including the arrival of a brand-new map. We’ll go over everything that we know about CoD Mobile Season 5.

CoD Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision release date

CoD Mobile Season 5 is titled ‘Tropical Vision’ and it went live on June 1 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST.

This happened right after the Season 4 Battle Pass expired, and players can now access new content in the Tropical Vision update, including a new map, as well as a brand-new Battle Pass.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Apocalypse map

CoD Mobile Season 5 features the Apocalypse map, and this jungle-themed location first appeared in Black Ops Cold War Season 2, consisting of various tight corners as well as rooms with multiple entrances.

Apocalypse is available in all standard game types in CoD Mobile Season 5, and you can choose to battle other players head-on in the center lane of the map. Alternatively, you can also flank enemies from the village or temple on either side of the map.

CoD Mobile Season 5 weapons: Oden Assault Rifle

CoD Mobile Season 5 has brought the Oden Assault Rifle for you to unlock after progressing through the Battle Pass to Tier 21. This weapon may be slow-firing but it’s still capable of dishing out a ton of damage.

You can also unlock the new RPD signature attachment known as the Cooling Compressor Barrel by completing seasonal challenges. This will replace reloading with an overheating system, allowing you to fire continuously.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Perk changes

CoD Mobile Season 5 features a major change to Persistence which is a red Perk that lets you continue your Scorestreaks even when you’ve been killed. Now, the Perk’s color has been changed to blue.

While Persistence is equipped, your Scorestreaks will be divided into low, middle, and high ranks, reducing the speed at which you obtain them. You’ll only be able to equip one scorestreak of each rank at the same time.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Guns Blazing Encore mode

CoD Mobile Season 5 also features a new multiplayer mode known as Guns Blazing Encore, and this turns you into a super-soldier so that you can destroy your enemies with a custom loadout.

Your goal in this game mode is to eliminate enemy Operators in order to score points. You’ll get 1 point from killing normal Operators and 3 points from taking down super-soldiers. You’ll need to be the first player to earn 30 points in order to win.

You can transform into a super-soldier by filling your Fury gauge as you secure kills, and this will grant you dual-wield Death Machines along with a health boost.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Flood Team Bravo event

The tropical storm in Season 5 has caused mass flooding, so Soap and Team Bravo are tasked with extracting the water around the area by strengthening water pumps.

You can participate in this event by completing general and special tasks across CoD Mobile Season 5 multiplayer and Battle Royale. Earning event points will let you unlock the Soap Vacay Ready Operator skin.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass rewards

Each new seasonal update brings a brand-new Battle Pass filled with content for players to unlock by progressing through the Battle Pass tiers, including new weapons, equipment, characters, and cosmetics

The Season 5 Battle Pass is unique for featuring a female-led cast. The free version of the Battle Pass will get you the Echo Tactical Grenade, Tiki Troops Shotgun, Oden Assault Rifle, and other rewards.

If you’re willing to purchase the premium Battle Pass then you can get your hands on new skins for Park, Rivas, and Rosa. You’ll also unlock the new female Operator called Rampage along with weapon blueprints for guns like the AK-47 and PKM.

CoD Mobile Season 5 Tropical Vision patch notes

CoD Mobile Season 5 has brought a ton of balance adjustments and other changes that have been listed in detail in the Tropical Vision update patch notes.

Here are the CoD Mobile Season 5 patch notes:

Multiplayer

New Map

Trails of clues lead the team to the wild jungles of Laos. Here we raid a jungle cartel stronghold. Soldiers in the enemy stronghold must beware, danger awaits in this rainforest.

Come try out the new map Apocalypse!

New Mode

Guns Blazing Mode returns

A new mode with two super warriors fighting each other with accumulating rage! Players gain rage whenever they get a kill streak bonus score or die. When the rage bar is full, super warrior status is obtained! In the super warrior state, players will get higher health bars and dual-wield death machines.

Guns Blazing Mode returns, enjoy becoming the super warrior in epic fights!

Ranked Match

Updated the rewards related to the new season theme.

Optimized the balance strategy for Legendary players to merge and match with Grand Master players when playing solo.

Reduced the probability of matching a lower rank 5-player premade team into a higher rank 5-player premade team.

Improved the compensation for the ranking points of solo players who are matched into a Squad. This compensation prompts at the beginning of the game.

Re-enabled Squads in higher ranked matches.

New Feature

Minimap Customization

New feature: long press the minimap to expand the full size map, release to close. Players can set this in the minimap customization settings.

HUD Customization

The previous version of the Lite HUD only supported core mode. In the current version, this function has been updated and optimized to support all MP modes.

Hardpoint In-Game Point Prediction

When the current point countdown is 10 seconds, the next location point will be notified to the player on the player’s interface HUD and minimap.

Function Updates

FFA Mode Spawn Point Optimization

Optimized the spawn locations where the player used to spawn too close when starting in FFA mode on some maps.

Jump Key Optimization:

Clicking the jump button while ADS no longer triggers the function of jumping over obstacles.

Hardpoint Loading Point Information Optimization:

Now players can see all the points and the information of the order during the loading of the Hardpoint mode.

Voice Optimizations:

The press-and-hold to turn on the microphone has been changed to click-to-enable the microphone for 10 seconds.

The friend channel button is blocked when entering the game without a team, and the UI is simplified.

OB Optimizations in MP Mode:

Now displays scorestreaks rewards of all players for observers.

Optimized the fire synchronization performance in the first-person OB state, closer to the real fire and hit direction.

Changed the red camp to the yellow camp for observers.

When observing, there will be a red mark on the health bar of the enemy faction of the current observing target to clearly identify it as the enemy.

Added display of modes and map information to replay files.

Initial Orientation Optimization

Optimized the problem that the initial orientation was reset, now the orientation of the player at the start will remain after the countdown

Performance Updates

Bullet Trajectory Optimization:

Now the bullet trajectory of teammates and enemies is clearer, and information can be easily obtained.

Reload Prompt Optimization:

Added a progress indicator at the weapon bar position when reloading.

Added a bullet volume indicator at the crosshair in third-person mode.

Firearms Performance Optimization:

Optimized the sound of switching weapons, and now has a clearer stage prompt.

Optimized the reload action of AK117, ASM10, Peacekeeper MK2.

Added the performance of Bolt Hold Open for DR-H and Renetti.

Voice Broadcast Optimization:

Optimized the problem of repeatedly reporting points in a short period of time when a sniper was found.

Optimized the voice trigger logic.

Other Optimization:

Optimized the simulation performance by minimizing enemies teleportation when moving too fast.

Battle Royale

New Mode

BR Prop Hunt

Come experience an exciting BR Prop Hunt in legendary towns in Frontier where players are divided into camps of Hunters and Props!

Move fast as there is only a certain number of players who can become Hunters.

Hunters, use your powerful skill of Scan to reveal the locations of Props!

Props, activate your skill of Charged Leap to escape dangerous situations!

Consumable skill cards of Invisible, Invincible, Shape Shift, and Flash will spawn randomly for Props to collect.

Random points will respawn on the map for Props to obtain.

Towards the last few minutes of the match, points to collect increases for the Props, and Scan Skill evolves into Deadly Focus for the Hunters. Deadly Focus increases Hunter’s movement speed and enhances the ability to search for Props.

At the end of the game, ranking will be settled in accordance to the score between Props camp and Hunters camp.

Function Updates

Added feedback icon for reduced damage taken after being knocked down.

Zoomed in on the icon of teammates falling to the ground and prioritized the UI.

Improved UI accuracy for compass.

Optimized the response speed of long-pressing the medicine bar and throwing object bar

Optimized Alcatraz scene performance to reduce lag.

New Weapon

Assault Rifle Oden

A 12.7mm large-caliber automatic rifle with slow fire rate and great power, it can fire a variety of special ammunition.

Tactical Equipment Echo Grenade

A grenade that uses sound waves to detect enemy locations.

Balance Adjustment

Multiplayer & Battle Royale

AR/SMG/LMG Bullet Spread Adjustment

In the current versions of the battle rhythm, we have made a unified evaluation and adjustment to the distribution value of AR/SMG/LMG firearms. Overall, the average distribution of each gun system has been lowered:

ADS bullet spread: Significantly reduced (>20%)

Swordfish, M16, Pharo, LK24, FR .556, ICR-1, AK-47, HVK-30, Man-O-War, HBRa3

ADS bullet spread: Reduced (10%~20%)

M4, M4LMG, DR-H, UL736

ADS bullet spread: Slightly reduced (less than 10%)

Kilo 141, KN-44, M13, ASM10, AK117, BK57, CR-56 AMAX, RPD, AS VAL, Type 25, Holger 26, GKS, Chopper, Hades, QQ9, QXR

ADS bullet spread: Significantly increased

In the previous version, ADS bullet spread was too accurate, even more than some marksman rifles. We have increased the spread to balance.

RUS-79U

All the above changes are applicable to Battle Royale. In Battle Royale, the ADS bullet spread of all firearms is 60% of that in Multiplayer mode.

AR/SMG/SG/SR Movement Speed Adjustment

We have sorted out the mobility of weapons between different types and within the same type, so that the mobility of firearms is more in line with its positioning.

Movement speed: Slightly increased

DR-H, HVK-30, CR-56 AMAX, HBRa3, AK117, M13, KRM-262, R9-0

ADS Movement speed: Slightly increased

M21 EBR, SVD

Movement speed bonus of attachments: Reduced

PPSh-41 Fast Reload +8% → +5%

QQ9 Tactical Barrel +5% → +4%

No Stock +5% → +4%

ADS Movement speed bonus of attachments: Reduced

MAC-10 Combat Stock & Steel Stock +20% → +16%

Fennec Light Stock +15% → +12%

Light Mag +5% → +4%

MX9 Agile Stock +40% → +37%

RPD

Overall enhanced mid-range positioning firearms to suit rhythm.

Range: Increased

Damage Multiplier to the Head: Increased

RPD new attachment: Cooling Compressor Barrel

When equipped, the fire mode switches to the overheating mechanism. Controlling the heat can achieve stable and continuous firepower output.

Range: Increased

Vertical Recoil: Reduced

Hit Flinch: Reduced

Movement Speed: Reduced

ADS Bullet Spread: Increased

MAC-10

The current use of Mac-10 is very high. Mac-10 can deal relatively stable damage even at a slightly longer distance. Therefore, we appropriately adjusted the damage of the second range to reduce its advantage in mid-range.

Assault Rifle Reload Speed Adjustment

ASM10

Slightly increased the reload speed, and optimized the reload action.

Tactical Reload speed: Increased

Empty Reload speed: Increased

Man-O-War

Slightly increased the reload speed.

Tactical Reload speed: Increased

Empty Reload speed: Increased

Mid-range positioning firearms Enhanced

HBRa3

Range: Increased

New attribute for attachment: Thunderbolt Sling

Hipfire Bullet Spread: Reduced

FR .556

BK57

KN-44

Make it hit the head three times within 29 meters to kill the enemy.

Range: Increased

Damage Multiplier to the Head: Increased

CR-56 AMAX

Peacekeeper MK2

Base Mag Capacity: Increased

Base Range: Increased (Does not work on Rapid Fire Barrel)

Reload Speed of Double Stack Mag: Increased

M4LMG

UL736

Hades

New attribute for attachment Crossbar

Hipfire Bullet Spread: Reduced

AK117

As one of the first high-rate rifles to be launched, the AK117 is favored by many fighters, but its relatively uncontrollable recoil and weakness at medium distances make it slightly inferior to other high-rate rifles. Therefore, we have slightly increased its range and damage at the second range, and increased the damage multiplier to the upper chest and arms to ensure that it can eliminate the enemy with 4 shots on the upper chest and arms within the second range. So that its combat capability at medium distances can keep up with the mainstream level of the current version.

Range: Increased

Damage: Increased

Damage Multiplier to the Chest and Lower Arms: Increased

At the same time, we have updated the resources for its reloading action, and made corresponding fine-tuning of the reloading time according to the performance of the action.

LK24

In the initial design of LK24, we wanted it to be an assault rifle that can be used for mid-to-long-range camping. However, since the current version of the bullet spread is uniformly adjusted, the characteristics of the LK24 are not prominent enough. Therefore, we want to re-adjust it to match its positioning.

We have adjusted the bullet spread algorithm so that the first few bullets have higher accuracy under the condition that the maximum spread remains unchanged during continuous firing; and the bullet spread in the moving state is increased.

Range: Increased

Damage: Increased

Damage Multiplier to the Hands: Increased

GKS

As a medium-rate submachine gun, GKS has been struggling to adapt to the current meta. In order to bring it back to the battlefield, we hope to give a spotlight to its ADS ballistic advantages by slightly increasing its basic movement speed, canceling the penalty of bullet spread in the moving state, and strengthening its flexible Sprint-to-Fire characteristics. We have also adjusted the damage algorithm so that GKS can eliminate the enemy with three shots in the upper body at close range. We hope this will help regain its advantage in the battlefield.

Range: Adjusted

Damage: Adjusted

Damage Multiplier to the Head, Upper Chest and Arms: Increased

Renetti

Renetti’s three bursts have higher requirements for accuracy, however, the range of 6m-15m is too short in comparison to all secondary weapons. Therefore, we have increased the range to help it adapt into the current meta.

Multiplayer

Perk: Persistence

The initial intention of Persistence’s design is to allow more players to experience the fun of the unique scorestreaks of the COD series. However, due to the overpowering mechanism, the technical threshold for players to obtain advanced scorestreaks is too low. This affected the overall combat experience. Therefore, we are looking to make the following adjustments:

Persistence is changed to blue perk and will be incompatible with Hardline.

The speed at which players can obtain scorestreaks is reduced.

When equipped with Persistence, all scorestreaks are divided into 3 segments in accordance to the score; players can only choose one from each segment to equip.

In order to control the impact of scorestreaks on the battle while ensuring players’ experience of scorestreaks, players will no longer be able to choose 3 advanced scorestreaks when Persistence is equipped.

