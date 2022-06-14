Coronation Street theory: Audrey Roberts to exit as she’s put into care home after tragedy

The actress who plays Audrey, Sue, has previously spoken about the idea of leaving the show she has been on for over 43 years.

Sue explained: “If they’ll have me, I’d love to be here in 10 years’ time because I like playing her. There’s lots to achieve yet, so if I get the sack I’ll lock myself in Audrey’s salon and refuse to leave.

“I’ve never planned anything in my life, work-wise. I just took the jobs that came and that was lovely.

“There are so many people who I would love to thank, but I can’t because it’s bad enough all my gorgeous people there.

“But to go back 40 years we’d still be here in two hours. So I just want to thank not just the actors… I just love it so much.

“I get on better in the Weatherfield world than I do in the real world, to be honest. I want to thank all the studio people,” she told The Mirror.

Is it time to say goodbye to the iconic character?

