Costa Rica beat New Zealand in World Cup play-off as 32 team line-up for Qatar completed

Former Arsenal man Joel Campbell helped Costa Rica book their place at November’s World Cup in Qatar as they beat New Zealand 1-0 in their closely-contested high-stakes play-off. Ticos have appeared at three of the last four tournaments having previously featured in Germany (2006), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

Now they have more memories to savour after successfully battling past the Kiwis at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

It took Costa Rica just three minutes to make the breakthrough when Campbell timed his run to perfection to get on the end of a low cut-back.

The former Gunner, who now plays his football in Mexico with Monterrey, guided the ball home with help from a small deflection.

He was on target for Costa Rica in their 2014 World Cup opener against Uruguay before helping Ticos reach the quarter-finals, where they were eventually beaten on penalties by the Netherlands.

