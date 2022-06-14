Dakota Johnson, 32, puts on leggy display in blazer dress featuring jewelled detailing

Dakota Johnson, was a vision in white as she made an appearance in Manhattan, New York, to attended the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth.

The 50 Shades of Grey star, 32, donned a pristine white blazer dress which saw her put on a leggy display.

The garment featured a plunging neckline at the front and bared her toned legs.

However, the back of the dress proved to be just as interesting thanks to the intricate chain detailing.

Dakota paired the garment with glitzy heels and a quilted black handbag.