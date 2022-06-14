Tyson Fury backs Donald Trump to win US election in 2024

Donald Trump remains one of the planet’s most divisive figures, and today turns 76. As the 45th President of the US, Trump once enjoyed a sea of goodwill from across the planet, yet with controversy still remaining regarding his premiership, the business tycoon might find support somewhat quieter this year. At present, Trump remains embroiled in a raging row over the US Capitol riots, with new footage emerging last week surrounding it.

Trump hit back after his daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to distance herself from her father’s claims there was mass voter fraud in the 2020 US election. He claimed Ivanka had “long since checked out” after she reportedly claimed she was not looking at the election results, and had rejected Trump’s claims. There has been no evidence to support Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the election, which was won but current President Joe Biden. Though his popularity appears to have all but entirely diminished now, Trump once enjoyed a huge boom of voter support, culminating in his election to President in 2016.

Donald Trump birthday: How ex-US President ‘made Queen laugh’ over dinner

Donald Trump discussed the trip he made in 2020

Through his four years as one of the most powerful people in the world, Trump was never out of the headlines, and once revealed the details of a phone call he shared with the Queen. Trump made the call to Her Majesty in 2020, just prior to the US celebrating its Independence Day. It came six months after Trump met the Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, when he visited the UK two years ago. Their chat came at the height of the coronavirus lockdown, and the Queen wasn’t unfamiliar with speaking to influential leaders, as she called the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. JUST IN: ‘Non to Macron!’ British public would prefer Donald Trump as next PM

Donald Trump spoke of how he got on with the Queen

According to the BBC, the call made between Trump and the Queen was made at the request of Boris Johnson’s Government, known as “soft diplomacy”. The idea being these chats help Britain strengthen its ties with other nations. Speaking to Piers Morgan earlier this year on his new Uncensored show, Trump said: “It was supposed to be just a quick meeting. “And it was beautiful. The pomp and ceremony, nobody does it like the English. I don’t know what it is. But nobody does it. DON’T MISS:

Donald Trump also spoke with the Queen during the pandemic

“But I met her, and it turned out to be more than an hour, substantially, because she liked me, and I liked her and she let it be known. “She liked me and I let it be known.” In another reflection, Trump noted that when he came to visit he left the Queen laughing, describing their time together as “great”. He added: “And I sat next to her and we talked the whole night. And somebody said, ‘We’ve never seen her smile so much.’ We had a great time.

Donald Trump meeting the Queen