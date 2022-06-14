ECIAHF Cancels June Activities & Meetings – Ellwood City, PA news

Due to Health Concerns the Ellwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation (ECIAHF) has canceled all June Activities and Meetings.

ECIAHF will resume its monthly meeting Friday July 22, 2022 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society located at 310 Fifth Street at 10:00 a.m.

A special presentation is being planned. Guests, friends, relatives and potential members are always welcome. As usual hot coffee and a sweet treat will be served. For questions phone Barbara at 724-758-0404.

Elwood City Italian American Heritage Foundation is a non-profit special community-based initiative involving Italian ethnic research and genealogy. The focus of the group is on sharing Ellwood City Area Italian Family heritage information.

The foundation last met on May 27, 2022.