Energy crisis hell as most households CANNOT afford heat pumps despite UK subsidy





In a bid to fulfil the UK’s climate goals and tackle the energy crisis, the Government launched the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) last month, which offers residents up to £5,000 in subsidies to replace their gas boilers with new low carbon heating technologies like heat pumps. Through this scheme, residents in England and Wales can get £6,000 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump, £5,000 for an air source heat pump, and £5,000 for a biomass boiler.

However, despite this subsidy, experts have warned that the costs of such technologies is still too high for most households. Heating expert Myles Robinson from Boiler Central explained that most UK consumers cannot realistically benefit from the BUS. He said: “Considering how high the costs of installing a heat pump are, ranging between £5,000 and £35,000, the BUS seems to only be feasible for high-income households. “The current crisis certainly affects everybody, but more so those who could never afford such high upfront costs, even with the government grants taken into account.

“Upgrading one’s boiler does not have to be limited to switching to heat pumps, which are currently inaccessible to the vast majority of UK homes, not just financially, but technically. “There are many greener, cheaper and – importantly – suitable alternatives, such as combi boilers, solar panels and hydrogen-ready boilers.” “Why not extend the Green Deal, at least partially, and redirect part of the budget towards installing solar panels, which can complement a boiler-based heating system?” Mr Robinson warned that even if the home is suitable for installing a ground source heat pump, costs of installing the green technology can rise to an eye-watering £35,000. READ MORE: Energy crisis lifeline: Shell announces plans for £25bn injection

He noted that gas supply trials over the past two years have shown that adding up to 20 percent hydrogen into the public gas supply would have little to no effect on how households currently use their current gas appliances, such as cookers and boilers. For those who can afford to spend a little more, Mr Robinson suggested investing in solar panels to save bills in the long run. He said: ”With the weather we have here in the UK, you cannot rely on them entirely, but a good 40 to 70 percent of your hot water could be sourced from your solar panels. “With the summer coming up and hopefully lots of sunrays to harness, now might be the best time to invest in solar panels and prepare for the extortionate autumn bills.”





