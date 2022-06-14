F1 news LIVE: Horner’s X-rated Hamilton dig, Norris defends Lewis, Silverstone ban issued

F2 star Cem Bolukbasi’s father has been banned from the British Grand Prix after a fight with Roy Nissany’s trainer in Azerbaijan.

The FIA claim the Turkish star’s dad, Yavuz Bolukbasi, was involved in a ‘provoked heated verbal exchange’ with Nissany.

They reported: “After an on-track incident between Cars 16 and 23 the father of the driver of Car 23, Mr Yavuz Bolukbasi, along with the driver’s manager went to the DAMS Paddock tent.

“Mr Bolukbasi admitted that he lost his temper when he thought that the driver of Car 16 made a derogatory comment about his son. At the DAMS tent Mr Bolukbasi provoked a heated verbal exchange with the driver of Car 16.

“As the verbal exchange escalated the trainer for Roy Nissany became involved and there was some pushing and physical contact between the father and the trainer (Francesco).

“No punches were exchanged and the unwanted guests were removed from the area. At no time will physical violence, nor the threat of such be tolerated.

“In keeping with ISC (International Sporting Code) Art 9.15.1 Competitors are responsible for all acts of persons to whom they have given access to the Reserved Areas.

“The threat of violence and the actual minor scuffle that took place as initiated by Mr Bolukbasi are determined to be a breach of ISC 12.2.1(c).”

