Hair loss: The product that may cause hair to fall out in ‘chunks’ and lead to ‘cancer’

Hair loss is inextricably linked with a host of factors, such as stressful life events and nutritional deficiencies. Where these factors are the cause, hair loss can usually be restored. Certain widely used hair-care products, however, are believed to cause scarring of the hair follicles, preventing regrowth.

A new survey has highlighted concerns among Black British women regarding the dangers of lye-based hair relaxers.

The survey, published in The Independent, revealed a staggering 97 percent of respondents believe lye-containing products should be banned from the market.

The main active ingredient in lye-based hair relaxers is sodium hydroxide, which is highly effective in breaking down the hair’s bonds.

It is one of the most widely used products because of its ability to straighten the hair quickly.

READ MORE: Hair loss: Three ‘hair-care’ habits found to be ‘responsible’ for permanent hair loss