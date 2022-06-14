Happy Pride Month from Rec Room! – Xbox Wire

Summary Come celebrate Pride Month with us!

Brand new Pride Month room with new consumables, events, and festivities!

Show off your style with free queer identity hoodies!

I’m more than excited to announce this year’s pride month celebration for Rec Room! Rec Room takes pride in its inclusive and diverse community, so it’s no surprise that we’re going to celebrate the people that make Rec Room the awesome place that it is.

We’ll be kicking off the month with a brand-new room created just for Pride Month where different festivities and events will be hosted. The room includes a stage, fountain area, coffee shop, and more – so there’s tons of space to socialize! As part of the room, we’ve also got new cake pop consumables! So come check out the new room, learn about Rec Room’s community, and get yourself some tasty cake pops.

To commemorate various queer identities, Rec Room is also releasing free queer identity hoodies for you to show off your style and who you are! There will also be other rainbow-themed items coming out later this month, so keep your eyes peeled.

I’ve never been part of a more inclusive and friendly online community and am thrilled to be able to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month with Rec Room, along with all of you! Can’t wait to see you all there in your Rec Room best [I=)]