Harry & Meghan’s Relationship With the Royal Family Is In ‘Unchartered Waters’ After Platinum Jubilee

A new beginning? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family relationship may either be renewed or strained after their visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe reveals that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say anything about their visit behind closed doors, they might be dropped from the family entirely.

In an interview with UK’s Closer Magazine on June 7, 2022, Larcombe said, “They have come to the UK and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again — which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up,” referencing to the couple’s multiple business deals. “Harry and Meghan’s presence will have been problematic because of the fact that there has been a huge amount of trust broken. I can’t imagine there would have been a great deal of interaction, or any heart-to-hearts, as the royals will wonder if anything they say may end up as a chapter in Harry’s memoir or on a future podcast.”

Larcombe emphasizes the stress that is put on Harry and Meghan. “It’s uncharted territory for the royals, really — they’ve never had one of their own ‘in bed’ with streaming giants or publishing houses before.” He continued, “But everything now depends on their behavior moving forward. Clearly, an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about [the Jubilee] weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.”

Prince Harry and Meghan brought both of their kids, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, 3 over from California for the festivities after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. They confirmed their travels to the U.K. to celebrate the monarch’s Jubilee on May 6, 2022. However, the couple was barred from attending the Trooping of Colour as they aren’t working royals. Buckingham Palace released a statement on the same day, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” The couple also sat on the opposite side of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during the National Thanksgiving Service on June 2, 2022. The couple was seen being booed by royal family fans as they left the cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth II met her namesake Lilibet Diana on June 2, 2022, during a private lunch with her family. Prince William, Kate and Harry’s father Prince Charles did not attend the birthday celebrations for Lilibet on June 4, 2022. However, Charles did end up gifting Lilibet a sentimental swing for her birthday.

