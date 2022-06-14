Heart disease: Researchers suggest a particular diet can ‘protect your heart’ – insight

It also says: “Salt raises blood pressure. The more salt you eat, the higher your blood pressure. You should aim to eat less than 6g of salt a day (2.4g sodium) – that’s around 1 teaspoonful.”

The health body also warns that smoking is a major risk factor for heart attack because it causes atherosclerosis and raises blood pressure.

A GP can refer you to a local NHS Stop Smoking Service, which will provide support and advice about the best ways to quit.

It adds: “If you are committed to quitting but do not want to be referred to a stop smoking service, a GP should be able to prescribe treatment to help with withdrawal symptoms you may experience.”