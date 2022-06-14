Here’s What Everyone Wore To The 2022 Time 100 Gala

To celebrate some of the most influential people in the world, celebrities and global change-makers made their way to the 2022 Time 100 Gala:
1.
Zendaya
2.
Quinta Brunson
3.
Andrew Garfield
4.
Mary J. Blige
5.
Amanda Seyfried
6.
Simu Liu
7.
Ariana DeBose
8.
Jazmine Sullivan
9.
Questlove
10.
Miranda Lambert
11.
Aly Raisman
12.
Dwyane Wade
13.
Tarana Burke
14.
Adrienne Banfield-Norris
15.
Taika Waititi
16.
Aurora James
17.
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast
18.
Jon Batiste
19.
Bill Gates and his daughter, Phoebe Gates
20.
Hwang Dong-hyuk
