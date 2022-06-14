Categories
Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “My Fake Boyfriend”


Keiynan Lonsdale isn’t the only member of the Arrowverse in the movie.

To pass the time, why not check out some of the other shows and movies our stars have appeared in?

Here’s where you can watch Keiynan Lonsdale and the rest of the My Fake Boyfriend cast:

1.

Keiynan Lonsdale


BuzzFeed / Lionsgate

He plays Andrew, who can’t quite stay away from his toxic ex until his friends create a new (and fake) boyfriend for him.

You may have previously seen him…

As Wally West in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash

As Bram in Love, Simon and Love, Victor


Temple Hill Entertainment

As Ollie Lloyd in the Dance Academy TV show and movie

As Uriah in the Divergent series


Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Dylan Sprouse


BuzzFeed / Lionsgate

He plays Jake, one of Andrew’s best friends who creates the fake boyfriend — but then becomes a bit too attached to his creation once he starts going viral.

You may have previously seen him…

As Trevor in After We Collided

As Lucas Ward in Dismissed

As Zack Martin in the Suite Life of Zack and Cody franchise


Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

As Julian in Big Daddy


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

3.

Sarah Hyland


BuzzFeed / Lionsgate

She plays Kelly, Andrew’s other best friend who helps create the fake boyfriend.

You may have previously seen her…

As Haley Dunphy in Modern Family

As Mara in The Wedding Year

As Maddie Healy in Shadowhunters

As Natalie in Vampire Academy

4.

Samer Salem


BuzzFeed / Lionsgate

He plays Rafi, Andrew’s not-fake love interest.

You may have previously seen him…

As David in The Handmaid’s Tale

5.

Marcus Rosner


BuzzFeed / Lionsgate

He plays Nico, Andrew’s terrible ex.

You may have previously seen him…

As Warren Johnson in UnREAL

As Charles Kensington in When Calls the Heart



