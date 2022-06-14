Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “My Fake Boyfriend”

To pass the time, why not check out some of the other shows and movies our stars have appeared in?
Here’s where you can watch Keiynan Lonsdale and the rest of the My Fake Boyfriend cast:
1.
Keiynan Lonsdale
You may have previously seen him…
As Wally West in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash
As Bram in Love, Simon and Love, Victor
As Ollie Lloyd in the Dance Academy TV show and movie
As Uriah in the Divergent series
2.
Dylan Sprouse
You may have previously seen him…
As Trevor in After We Collided
As Lucas Ward in Dismissed
As Zack Martin in the Suite Life of Zack and Cody franchise
As Julian in Big Daddy
3.
Sarah Hyland
You may have previously seen her…
As Haley Dunphy in Modern Family
As Mara in The Wedding Year
As Maddie Healy in Shadowhunters
As Natalie in Vampire Academy
4.
Samer Salem
You may have previously seen him…
As David in The Handmaid’s Tale
5.
Marcus Rosner
You may have previously seen him…
As Warren Johnson in UnREAL
As Charles Kensington in When Calls the Heart
