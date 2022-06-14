Horrifying moment 13-year-old girl waves knife during violent fight in park

The girl had allegedly “pre-arranged” the ugly encounter with the 15-year-old foe on Saturday, it is believed. Footage, understood to have been recorded on a mobile phone, appears to show two teenagers tussle on the ground for around 30 seconds before the younger child brandishes what looks like a blade.
Police are investigating the incident, which happened in a park popular with families with young children in Grimsby, Lincolnshire.
In the clip, shared widely online, one girl begins to strike the other in the head repeatedly as witnesses seemingly jeer and mock them.
The pair then roll into a nearby hedge and continue to tussle with one another, Grimsby Live says.
The girl on top, wearing black, then grabs the other’s arm to stop herself from being hit in the head, before the girl on the floor grabs the other’s hair and hits her over the head repeatedly with her free arm.
Suddenly, the crowd exclaims: “She’s got a f***ing knife mate, she’s got a f***ing knife,” referring to the girl in the skirt, believed to be the 13-year-old.
One voice is heard shouting: “Put it down now.”
The girls stop scrapping as the younger one walks out of shot with what appears to be a knife or long, pointed object held in her right hand.
The older girl’s father, who gave the media permission to share the footage, said: “I got a phone call from my daughter at the hospital telling me there’d been a fight in People’s Park between her and another girl. Our daughter has wounds to her hand and concussion from the incident, but thankfully she’ll be alright.
“Something isn’t right though if 13-year-old girls are walking around armed with knives. It makes you wonder what sort of environment they’re growing up in. There was never anything like that when I was a kid, now some people are scared to let their kids out in general.”
Humberside Police are investigating the shocking confrontation.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed an altercation between two young people in People’s Park, Grimsby on the evening of 11th June. If you saw the incident and think you may be able to help us with our inquiries, please call our non-emergency number, 101, quoting Log 378 of 11/06/2022.”
